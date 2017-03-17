Gas supplies via South Caucasus Pipeline increase

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, 4 329,8 mln cubic meters of gas transported through main pipelines in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), it is more by 8,5% compared to the same period last year.

29,9% of the total volume of gas supplies accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and 1 295,0 mln cubic meters of gas transported via this pipeline, which is more by 0,52% compared to the same period last year.

Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey.

The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning at the end of 2006 gas deliveries "Shah Deniz-1" are made in Azerbaijan and Georgia, since July 2007 in Turkey.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities andSOCAR, as commercial operator, responsible for SCP's commercial operation.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 %), AzSCP (10.0 %), SGC Midstream (6.7 %), Petronas (15.5 %), Lukoil (10 %), NICO (10 %) and TPAO (19 %).