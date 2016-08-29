 Top
    Gas supplies to Georgia and Turkey via South Caucasus pipeline unveiled

    Through this pipeline, 1.6 mln cubic meters of gas transported per day to Georgia, 16.8 mln cubic meters of gas to Turkey

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the project "Shah Deniz-1", via the South Caucasus pipeline 5,5 bln cubic meters of gas exported to Georgia, 41 bln cubic meters of gas to Turkey. 

    Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the 1st Eurasian conference of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE).

    According to him through this pipeline, 1.6 mln cubic meters of gas transported per day to Georgia, 16.8 mln cubic meters of gas to Turkey.

