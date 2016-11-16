Gas production increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ During January-October, 2016, Azerbaijan produced 34 718,5 thousand tons of crude oil (including gas condensate).

Report informs citing the State Committee of Statistics (SCS), during the reporting period 34 676,0 thousand tons of commercial oil was produced. This is less by 0.8% compared to the corresponding period last year.

For 10 months of 2016, 24 609,9 million cubic meters of natural gas was produced. 15 490,7 million cubic meters of which accounted for commercial gas. During January-October, the total gas production was more by 0.6% compared to the same period last year, marketable gas production was less by 5%.

During this period, 411 thousand tons of crude oil, 1 167.3 million cubic meters of gas reserves left.