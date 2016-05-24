Gas production increased by 4% in "Shah Deniz" field

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide reliable deliveries of gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to SOCAR), Georgia (to GOGC), BTC Company and Turkey (to BOTAS).

During this period, the field produced about 2.7 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 0.6 million tonnes (about 5 million barrels) of condensate.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently 29.5 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or around 10.8bcma.

In the first quarter of 2016, Shah Deniz spent approximately $116 million in operating expenditure and about $928 million in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and TPAO (19 per cent).