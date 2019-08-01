​Gas production in Shah Deniz field up 68%

In the first half of 2019, the Shah Deniz field produced around 8.4 billion standard cubic metres (bscm) of gas and about 2 million tonnes (14.4 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms, respectively up 3.4 bcm or 68% and 0.9 millino tonnes and 81.8% from the reporting period of 2019, BP-Azerbaijan told Report.

Production from Shah Deniz Bravo has been ramping up since the first gas delivery at the end of last July.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently over 56 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or more than 20 bcma.

During the first half of 2019, Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack and then commenced rig maintenance. The Istiglal rig delivered one subsea well completion on the East South flank, two completions on the West South flank and is currently performing the same operations on the East North flank. The Maersk Explorer rig drilled one well to its final depth and one top hole on the North flank and then moved to the West South flank to drill two top holes.

The above two rigs have already drilled and completed four wells on the North Flank, four wells on the West Flank, four wells on the East South Flank and two wells on the West South Flank in total for Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up.

16 wells have been drilled by the Maersk Explorer rig in total for Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to ramp up to plateau level.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).