Gas production in 'Shah Deniz' field increased by 11%

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ During the three quarters of 2016, the field produced about 8 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 1.9 million tonnes (about 15 million barrels) of condensate.

Report informs, operator of the project BP-Azerbaijan stated.

In reporting period production of natural gas and condensate increased by 11% and 14% respectively in comparison to the same period of 2015.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently 29.5 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or around 10.8bcma.

During the third quarter of 2016, Shah Deniz existing (Alpha) platform completed the deep hole drilling of the SDA09 well and commenced completion operations which are currently ongoing.

The Istiglal rig upgrade and commissioning was completed in mid-September. After this the rig started completion operations on the SDC04 well, which are currently ongoing. The Heydar Aliyev rig drilled the SDG03 well. It is now drilling the SDG02 well reservoir section.

The above two rigs have already drilled ten production wells in preparation for commencement of Shah Deniz Stage 2 and subsequent production ramp up. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to reach the planned plateau level.

Notably, Shah Deniz field is located on Caspian Sea shelf, 70km south-east from Baku coast with depth of water changing between 50-500 meters. The field’s estimated natural gas deposits are about 1.2 trillion cubic meters. It is one of largest gas-condensate deposits in the world.

Agreement on exploration, processing, as well as production sharing related Shah Deniz perspective field was signed on June 4, 1996. Shah Deniz Production Sharing (PSA) agreement was ratified on October 17, 1996.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and TPAO (19 per cent).