​Gas production in Azerbaijan to reach 45 bcm in 2021

Gas production in Azerbaijan is forecasted to reach 45 billion cubic meters in 2021, Energy Minister Perviz Shahbazov said at the 4th SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s gas production is expected to increase by 19%, and gas export by 25% this year.

"Increase of export and production of gas is promoted by the role of works carried out towards the Southern Gas Corridor project, which will change the energy map of the region by connecting the Caspian gas infrastructure with the European market. The works on the project are at the final stage. The Southern Gas Corridor is also significant for supporting development of other gas fields. The works to be done in Absheron gas and condensate field, Shafag-Asiman, Babek, Garabagh, Umid fields in 2019-2020 will increase the gas production in the country. Thanks to these works Azerbaijan’s role as producer and supplier of hydrocarbon resources will strengthen, opportunities of energy corridors will increase and access to new market will be achieved," the minister said.