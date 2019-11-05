​Gas production from Shah Deniz increased by more than 52%

In the three quarters of 2019, the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms produced around 12.2 billion standard cubic metres (bscm) of gas and 2.6 million tonnes (about 21 million barrels) of condensate in total, respectively up 4.2 bcm or 52.2% and 0.8 million tonnes or 44.4% from 2018, BP-Azerbaijan told Report.

Production from Shah Deniz Bravo has been ramping up since the first gas delivery at the end of last July. The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently over 56 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or more than 20 bcma.

Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack in the first half of the year and then commenced rig maintenance.

The Istiglal rig delivered several subsea well completions - one on the East South flank, two on the West South flank, one on the East North flank and continues delivering the second one on the East North flank. The Maersk Explorer rig drilled one well to its final depth, one top hole on the North flank and two top holes on the West South flank. Currently the rig is drilling the lower section of one well on the West South flank.

‘The above two rigs have already drilled and completed 16 wells in total (four on the North Flank, four on the West Flank, four on the East South Flank, two on the West South Flank and two on the East North flank) for Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to ramp up to plateau level,’ the statement said.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).