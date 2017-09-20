Gas production from deep sections of ACG to start in 2019

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first gas production from deep sections (deep gas) of "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) fields block will start in 2019.

Report informs citing a source in SOCAR.

According to source, initially, two wells are planned to be drilled: "And this will meet domestic demand of the country. In total, possibility of drilling 4 wells from deep layers of the ACG was established. Drilling of these 4 wells will be carried out in two stages. The first stage involves drilling 2 wells and the next stage two wells. An order for preparations for drilling of the first two wells was stated by letter".

The source stated that the wells will be drilled from "Deepwater Gunashli" platform and the gas will be handed over to SOCAR for delivery to the country's population.

Notably, drilling of new wells in deep sections of the ACG was envisaged in the contract signed on September 14.

The source noted that capital development of gas in the depths of the fields block is beyond the new contract and this issue will be discussed again with the partners.