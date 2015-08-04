Gas leak at Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline continues

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Gas leak in the section of Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline located at Kars province of Turkey still continues.

Report was told in the Kars Governance of Turkey: "As a result of explosion there was no fire, gas leak occurred. That's why we couldn't began to restoration works on the pipeline."

According to the source, yesterday gas flow from the territory of Georgia suspended on the pipeline due to preventive work on the pipeline, but damaged section of the pipeline will be constructed only after lowing pressure in the pipeline.

"Gas leak occured, but because of a high-pressure in the pipeline, it's impossible to intervene. There may occur a fire. Only after the fall of the pressure on the pipeline, we will begin to repair the defective part. After these works we can reveal that the explosion made by the terrorists or just a technical accident happened", Governance declared.