Gas export from Azerbaijan to Turkey up by 11%

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ In June, 575,05 mln. cubic meters of natural gas were delivered from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkey’s Energy Market Regulation Organization (EPDK), Azerbaijani gas has accounted for 15,93% of natural gas imports of Turkey.

In June 2017, the volume of the Azerbaijani gas exported to Turkey increased by 10,77% compared to same period in 2016.

In June, Turkey imported a total of 3 609,89 mln. cubic meters of gas. It is 13,76% more compared to June 2016. Some 3 227,17 mln. cubic meters (89,40%) of the gas import fall on the share of gas delivered via the pipeline and 382,72 mln. cubic meters (10,60%) liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In the reporting period, Turkey reduced import of liquefied natural gas by 11,16% and increased import of gas delivered through a pipeline by 17,68%.

In June, Turkey realized 1 900,94 mln. cubic meters of the gas import from Russia, 86,74 mln. cubic meters from Nigeria, 133,41 mln. cubic meters from Qatar, 751,18 mln. cubic meters from Iran and 162,56 mln. cubic meters from Algeria.

Notably, in accordance with the agreement on gas puirchase signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey in March 2001, the gas, produced within the framework of the first stage of the “Shah Deniz” field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is delivered to Turkey. Gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey is exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Arzurum route through the Southern Caucasus pipeline. The Azerbaijani gas was delivered to the Turkish market in 2007 within the framework of the “Stage-1” project.