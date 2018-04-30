Gas export from Azerbaijan to Turkey soars

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February, 1 130,76 mln. cubic meters of natural gas were delivered from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkey’s Energy Market Regulation Organization (EPDK).

In two months of 2018, the volume of the Azerbaijani gas exported to Turkey increased by 3% compared to same period in 2017.

594,15 mln. cubic meters of this volume exported in January, 536,61 mln. cubic meters in February.

In January, Turkey's imports of gas from Azerbaijan increased by 0.64% and 6.02 % in February, annually.

In January, Turkey's share of Azerbaijani gas in total imports was 9.56%, in February 9.93%.

Notably, in accordance with the agreement on gas purchase signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey in March 2001, 6.6 bln. cubic meters of natural gas, produced within the framework of the first stage of the “Shah Deniz” field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, is delivered to Turkey. Gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey is exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Arzurum route through the Southern Caucasus pipeline. The Azerbaijani gas was delivered to the Turkish market in July 2007, within the framework of the “Stage-1” project.