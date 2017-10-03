French 'SUEZ Groupe' keen to cooperate with SOCAR

© Socar.az

Baku. 3 October.REPORT.AZ/ Rafiga Huseynzade, Vice President for Ecology of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has today received French “SUEZ Groupe” Vice President Manuel Nivet and Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Alain Carbonel.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, M. Nivet gave detailed information on activity of "SUEZ Groupe" and its projects in Azerbaijan and expressed intention to cooperate with SOCAR in the fields of production waste as well as layer water treatment, oil and oil products contaminated soil treatment, waste management.

R. Huseynzade informed the guests about large-scale works and achievements of SOCAR in the direction of waste management.

At the end of meeting, agreement was reached on exchanging knowledge, skills and information to assess prospects for cooperation.