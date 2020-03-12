French company CEO upbeat on cooperation with Azerbaijan in renewables - INTERVIEW

The executive director of Green Cross France and Territories Nicolas Imbert’s interview with Report:

- What are the advantages of the use of renewable energy, especially solar power?

- Today, alternative energy requires less investment than fossil fuels. Moreover, the installation of devices to obtain renewable energy is simpler and cheaper. Green Cross believes that the energy sector shifted from 1D to 4D during the period of fewer than two decades, was diversified more, and carbon emissions were reduced.

- You said the installation of the devices for the production of renewable energy is simple. But is alternative energy competitive?

- Renewable energy is developing rapidly as a result of perfect economic competitiveness, and they have already become relevant today. France is among the countries financing fossil and decomposing energy, especially nuclear power. Consumers and taxpayers pay some of these costs. In spite of this model of the market, wind, and solar energy, which is not financed, have become more competitive than other energy sources, mainly funded nuclear power.

- Is it costly to use renewable energy?

-It is essential to differentiate between the cost of electricity and the price of investment made in infrastructure producing energy. The price of investment made in infrastructure generating energy is not high, and it creates conditions for investment to bring benefits by yielding results within 4-10 years. As for energy prices and tax issues, this is mainly a political choice. That’s the state can control it as it wants. I’d like to emphasize that the countries with the highest energy prices have shifted from renewable energy sources to production and consumption of energy, and so, they become more robust in the competition.

-What are the advantages of the use of alternative energy in the protection of the environment and forests?

-There are many renewable energy sources. We speak about solar and wind power. However, we must not forget about renewable gas. This gas is mainly obtained from anaerobic, pirogasification, and microalgae. Moreover, there is the energy obtained from water, which includes microhydraulic, wave energy, and others, these are significant innovations. Renewable energy sources play a leading role in four areas in the environment: reduction of carbon emissions, quality of water, and biodiversity. For instance, anaerobe is useful for the health of forests and agricultural products.

At the same time, it should be noted that these energies are more durable than fossil fuels. That is, in the case of significant climate change, they can be restored quickly.

- Which alternative energy sources are most widespread in France, and can the country share its experience with Azerbaijan?

- Since the 1960s, France has formed a centralized energy system, which has caused the overuse of power. The country is less adapted to the energy transition today. However, with the insistence of regions such as Dunkerque, Bordo, Lyon, as well as agglomerations, discussions were held, and law on shift to energy was adopted. Then, the country shifted to power. But we have developed less than our neighbors on energy diversity. However, our universities, entrepreneurs have enough knowledge on energy effectiveness, and from ‘energy zone’ to a ‘zone of the shift to energy’ for Azerbaijan. For instance, we have actors like “Assises de l’Energie” that have in-depth theoretical knowledge in this field. Dunkerque city community is demonstrating the role of energy shift in the development of society, as well as ecological and economic development. So the cooperation of such leading actors with Azerbaijan may be useful for both sides.