Foundation of laboratory of Star refinery was laid

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, SOCAR vice presidents Suleyman Gasimov, Elshad Nasirov, Badal Badalov, head of the SOCAR Investment Department and head of the SOCAR Energy Turkey Board of Directors Vagif Aliyev got acquainted with the implementation of investment projects on the Petkim peninsula in the Aliaga region near Izmir.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, presentations on implemented of 30% of the Project of Petlim Port of Star refinery were presented to SOCAR leadership, completion of the first phase of which is scheduled for October, and net income of Petkim Holding for the first six months of 2015 amounted to 232 million TL.

After the presentations R. Abdullayev shared his opinion about the work done.He noted that the petrochemical complex Petkim has completed the first half with positive figures, and work for the Star refinery is progressing on schedule. SOCAR President expressed confidence that in the near future Petlim will be commissioned.

Then Abdullayev and his representatives of the company attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the laboratory building at Star oil refinery. After the ceremony, SOCAR examined the breakwater 300 m long and 700 m long ferry.

SOCAR management was accompanied by CEO of SOCAR Turkey Kenan Yavuz, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer Samir Karimli and CEO of Petkim Sadeddin Korkut.