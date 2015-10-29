Forum on Azerbaijani-British cooperation kicks off in Baku

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ A forum on Azerbaijani-British cooperation has started in Baku.

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev provided an insight into achievements gained by the country in the oil-gas industry over the last years, as well as joint regional and global projects carried out by the country.

Mr.Abdullayev highlighted the cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Great Britain and spoke about efforts of both countries in use of these opportunities.

Regional President of BP in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gordon Birell expressed his country`s keenness to energy field of Azerbaijan, especially to cooperation with SOCAR. "BP attaches great important to its activity in Azerbaijan," the Regional President added.

The event brought together representatives of British companies in Azerbaijan.