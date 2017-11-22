Forum and CEO Lunch Tbilisi starts on December 15

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani-Georgian Business Forum arranged by the Caspian European, as well as the third CEO Lunch Tbilisi have been rescheduled for December 15 due to the structural changes within the Georgian Government.

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Caspian European Club Telman Aliyev said.

According to him, everyone interested can get registered till December 14 at http://www.caspianenergy.org/index.php/en/registration/item/133-azerbajdzhano-gruzinskij-biznes-forum

At the business forum dedicated to the Georgian-Azerbaijani bilateral relations, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Azerbaijan Republic Dursun Hasanov and State Governor of Kvemo-Kartli region Grigol Nemsadze will meet with the executives of companies-participants and answer the questions which are of interest to entrepreneurs”, Telman Aliyev noted.

Telman Aliyev added that the traditional CEO Lunch Tbilisi would be held after the business forum. Members of the Government of Georgia are expected to attend the CEO Lunch as honorary guests.

Telman Aliyev has thanked the PASHA Bank Georgia management team, which is the sponsor of CEO Lunch Tbilisi.

He also recalled that the first CEO Lunch Tbilisi, attended by the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, took place in Georgia on September 29 within the framework of the official ceremony dedicated to the resuming of the activity of Caspian Energy Georgia.

Telman Aliyev added that the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum would be held on 30 March 2018 with the support of the Governments of Georgia and Azerbaijan Republic, as well as with the support of the Caspian European Club. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Forum.

CEO Lunch Tbilisi is one of the key tools to establish a dialogue between the public and private sector of Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as is an extra opportunity to communicate and establish new business contacts in informal surroundings.

Telman Aliyev noted that Caspian European Club holds CEO Lunch, attended by top managers of the CEIBC member companies, every third Wednesday in Baku and last Friday of the month in Tbilisi.

Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club.