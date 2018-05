Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ The former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder was appointed Chairman of Rosneft Board of Directors.

Report informs citing the Interfax, currently he chairs the Nord Stream AG Stock Exchange.

Notably, G. Schröder was the German Chancellor in 1998-2005.

Controlling stake in Rosneft belongs to the state-owned "Rosneftegaz" joint-stock company.