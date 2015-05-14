Forbes: Turkish Stream will force EU to reckon with Russia and Turkey

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of the pipeline "Turkish stream" means that, Europe now have to take into account the energy strategy of Russia and Turkey, writes Forbes.

According to Forbes "Turkish stream" may be the beginning of a new era of political and economic relations between Russia and Turkey.

"This deal could also pave the way for Eurasian energy alliance that will challenge the plans of Europe in the field of energy" - the article says.

In 2015, the EU announced its intention to strengthen its energy security and create European energy union.

Russia, however, can set up its energy Union within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC) and International Association of Economy and Energy (IAEE), which includes Turkey, writes Forbes.

Turkey's geographical position makes it an important strategic player in both Europe and Eurasia.In planning European energy Union, EU should be aware of this strategic role.