Forbes: One of the largest project deals in St. Petersburg forum signed with SOCAR

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The list of the largest deals of traditional Petersburg forums includes three "Rosneft" projects.

Report informs citing Forbes.ru, for stability the raw materials sector distinguished among the forum's projects.

4 of the largest 10 projects, agreed in the forums are still not realized.

The largest deal of Petersburg forums was signed between "Rosneft" and Chinese CNPC state oil and gas company in 2013. The cost of the agreement made $ 270 billion. The project envisages export of 365 mln tons of oil to China within 25 years.

The second largest agreement was signed between "Rosneft" and Polish "Orlen" in 2013 with a total cost of $ 7 bln.

The third largest agreement in the forum's history was signed between Russian "Gazprombank", Russian Agency for Export Credit (EXAR), Italia's SACE export credit agency and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2016. It was a memorandum of mutual understanding (MoU) on construction and financing oil-gas-chemical complex in Azerbaijan. The new petrochemical project consider construction of gas processing and gas chemical complexes in Azerbaijan, together with Russian and Italian partners. Total cost of the project is $ 3.5 bln.

Other projects are agreements between "Aeroflot" and "Boeing" (failed), "PIK" və "Morskoy fasad" (failed), "VEB"'s subsidiary and Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, "Rosneft" and Indian investors group, "Avtodor" and "Stroygazkonsalting", "RJD" and "Siemens", "Transaero" and "Airbus" (failed).