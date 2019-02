Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch Ratings has affirmed SOCAR's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', short-term IDR at 'B' and senior unsecured rating at 'BB+' with the stable outlook, the agency said in a statement.

Fitch says that SOCAR plays a crucial role in development of oil and gas projects and the government takes into account its social functions.