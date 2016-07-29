First well commissioned at deep sea base No.7 at 'Guneshli' field

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ First production well No. 350 at deep sea base No.7 newly constructed at 'Guneshli' field was commissioned after drilling.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the well made production by the method of gas-lift in Fasila Suite. Fund has been adopted the well with oil production of 80 tons and 2 753-2 716 meters interval per day.

The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department of "Azneft" Production Union of the SOCAR.