First thread of Turkish Stream offshore section completes

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ The construction of the first thread of the Turkish Stream offshore section completed.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the statement from Gazprom said.

According to the statement, the construction of a receiving terminal near the Kiyykei village is currently underway.

"With the completion of the construction of sections of shore junctions, the work on the first line will be fully completed”, the company said.

Construction of the deep-water section of the first string was conducted by the vessel Pioneering Spirit of Allseas. It will also lay down the deep-water part of the second thread in the third quarter of 2018.

Notably, agreement on the Turkish Stream between Turkey and Russia was signed on October 10, 2016. The document envisages construction of two offshore pipelines in Black Sea. Each pipeline will annually deliver 15.75 billion cum natural gas. One branch of pipeline will deliver gas to internal market of Turkey another to European countries. Implementation of second branch will depend on Europe’s interest in Russian gas and its guaranty.