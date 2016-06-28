First results of 'Shahdeniz-3' project to achieved in 2026-2027

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Cost of only Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) construction project have fallen over 2 billion USD.

Report was told by Vitali Baylarbayov, Deputy Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on Investments and Marketing.

According to V.Baylarbayov, cost of the works, to be carried out in Azerbaijan and Georgia within Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) has cheapened.

SOCAR official also unveiled that first works in the framework of 'Shahdeniz-3' project will be carried out in 2026-2027: 'Currently we don't hold talks regarding 'Shahdeniz-3' as we have agreed upon it in 2013. 'Shahdeniz-3' will be realized, works are being carried out and will continue in this direction. Approximately, after 2026-2027 relevant results will be achieved'.