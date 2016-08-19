First pigging operations commence at Black Sea Terminal

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Black Sea Terminal LLC (Kulevi, Georgia) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has recently completed the installation of Pipeline Inspection Gauge (PIG) valves on its technical pipeline, and successfully launched its first pigging operations after commissioning the equipment.

Report informs citing the terminal, all personnel have been trained as on the pigging operations.

Notably, these valves are used extensively on oil and gas pipelines throughout most countries in the world, and is the practice of using pipeline inspection gauges to simultaneously perform various operations on a pipeline without stopping the flow of the product.

'The implementation of the new pipeline pigging valves will mitigate corrosion, and optimize oil and oil products transshipment services, at the same time preserving the quality of the product', the information declares.

Notably, Kulevi Oil Terminal and port is located in Khobi region of Georgia, on the Black Sea coast. The terminal was acquired by SOCAR in 2006 and its construction was completed in 2008. Terminal was put into operation on May 16, 2008. Kulevi Terminal has been designed for reception, storage and loading of oil and oil products onto tankers.