First phase of "Petlim" project completed

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ The first phase of "Petlim" container port constructed by "SOCAR Turkey" company, subsidiary of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Turkey, located in "Petkim" peninsula in Aliaga region of Izmir completed.

Report informs, Kanan Yavuz, CEO of "SOCAR Turkey", said in the "Finans Cafe" telecast broadcasted via CNBC TV channel.

He said that, handling to the managing company to be carried out over the next two months.

K.Yavuz reminded that, official opening ceremony of the Port will be held in the spring months of next year with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents.