First installment of SOCAR Polymer will be commissioned in June

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The polypropylene plant, built on the territory of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, is expected to be commissioned in June, while high-density polyethylene production facility is expected to be commissioned by the year-end.

Report informs, Financial Director of SOCAR Polymer Fuad Ahmadov said at the SOCAR 3rd International Forum “Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Conference - Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals.

According to him, 98.6% of the works on facility with 180,000 tonnes of polypropylene production per year were implemented: "The detailed engineering work of the polypropylene rig has been completed by 100%, procurement - 100%, construction works - 96.7%. The device will be commissioned in June.”

SOCAR Polymer official said that 91.1% of the work on high-density polyethylene equipment with a capacity of 120,000 tons per year was executed: “Engineering works were executed by 99.8%, procurement by 99.9% and construction works by 80.1%. The high-density polyethylene plant is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of this year."

F. Ahmadov noted that factories located in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park have extensive tax privileges, full infrastructure support and other benefits and therefore $ 100 mln were saved.