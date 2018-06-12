First gas received from TANAP

Baku. June 12. REPORT.AZ/ The first gas was symbolically received via Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which was built to transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and further to Europe.

This was held during opening ceremony of the first part of TANAP in Eskisehir, Seyidqazi district (Turkey), Report informs.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akinci, Serbian President Alexander Vucic, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev took part at the symbolic ceremony of the receining of the gas.

TANAP is one of the key components of the Southern Gas Corridor Project, which estimated lenght is 3 500 km and total investment cost - $ 40 billion. The Southern Gas Corridor project envisages the transportation of gas to Turkey and Europe through the pipeline, which will be produced within the second stage of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field operation in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

TANAP starts from Türkgözü village of Posof district of Ardahan, Turkey bordering Georgia, and joining the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport natural gas to European countries in the Ipsala region of Edirne.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents.

The TANAP with a total length of 1,850 km is being implemented by phases - Phase-0 and Phase-1 . The diameter of the Georgian-Turkish border-Eskishehir section, called the Phase-0 pipeline, is 56 inches and its length is 1340 km. The diameter of the Phase-1 section (Eskisehir-Edirne-Europe), which will supply the gas to Europe, is 48 inches long and 476 km in length. Phase-1 will be ready to accept gas for Europe in 2019.

TANAP cost $ 8 bln. The initial capacity of the pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters. About 6 billion cubic meter of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining - to Europe.

Southern Gas Corridor CJSC holds 51% share in the TANAP project, SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş - 7%, BOTAŞ - 30% and BP - 12%.