 Top
    Close photo mode

    First gas production from perspective "Babek" structure planned to 2024-2025

    'In case of discovering a deposit, it is possible to start initial development via 3-4 wells'© Report.az

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The first gas production on the perspective "Babek" structure is planned to start in 2024-2025.

    Report informs, Vvice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for geology and geophysics Bahram Huseynov said at the International Oil&Gas Conference in Baku.

    "This is a structure adjacent to the "Umid" field. 3D seismic works were completed here in 2013. The prospective structure adjoining the deposit was discovered", company officila said.

    "The SOCAR's Research and Design Institute is currently preparing to drill the first exploratory well, the depth of the sea here is from 180 to 800 m", B. Huseynov emphasized.

    According to him, if a gas condensate field is discovered, at the initial stage it is possible to install the platform at a depth of 180 m and begin to develop the resources through 3-4 wells.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi