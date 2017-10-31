First gas of 'Turkish Stream' reaches Turkey in 2019

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ First gas via "Turkish Stream" pipeline, which will transport annual 15.75 bln cum of gas from Russia to Turkey, will be delivered in 2019.

Report informs citing the Anadolu.

The offshore part of the project is being constructed by the South Stream company, a subsidiary of Gazprom. Two subsea pipelines of 940 kilometer long each will stretch from Russia's Anapa coast to Kıyıköy (Black Sea) in Turkey.

The onshore part of the pipeline in Turkey will be realized by BOTAS.