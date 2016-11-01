First batch of Azerbaijani oil delivered to Mozyr oil refinery

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ First batch of Azerbaijani oil has been delivered to the Belarusian Mozyr oil refinery.

Report informs, Sergei Krot, Acting Director General of Mozyr oil refinery told BelTA.

S.Krot said that Mozyr oil refinery begins to process the first batch of Azerbaijani oil: "The refinery has received the first rail tankers with Azerbaijani oil."

Notably, on October 19, 84,700 tonnes Azerbaijani oil batch was first shipped from the Supsa port to the Odessa port, and then transloaded to rail tankers and delivered to Mozyr via Ukraine. The shipment was carried out by the SOCAR Trading - trading division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).