Finland permits construction of Nord Stream-2 project

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Finland gives permission to construction of part of the "Nord Stream-2" pipeline through the territory of the country.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the government stated.

The 374 km section of the pipeline project is expected to pass through the territory of special economic zone in Finland. Total length of the project is about 1,220 km.

The consent of the government is conditional. According to the condition, the principle of prevention and minimization of accidents and damage during construction should be taken into account, as well as the features of the Baltic Sea and other projects in the economic zone.

Notably, the total capacity of two strings of the "Nord Stream-2" is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.