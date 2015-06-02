Financial adviser for TANAP project being elected

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) choose the finical adviser to the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) project to attract the financial assets.

Report informs, the head of SOCAR Investments Department Vagif Aliyev told journalists.

According to V.Aliyev, at present, the stage of choosing adviser company is now underway, then, the examination and agreement process of available or possible financial resources will start.

V.Aliyev did not disclose the amount of money allocated to financing TANAP. He said that the amount of allocation will be determined after discussions with the government of Azerbaijan, SOCAR and the partners of the project.

"The involvement of the financial company into this project is a long process. It may take a long time. It requires time and hard work," the representative of SOCAR said.