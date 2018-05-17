Exports from Sangachal Terminal increased

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ During the first quarter, the Sangachal terminal exported more than 71 million barrels of oil and condensate, including third party volumes.

Report informs referring to the Q1 results of BP-Azerbaijan.

Of this, more than 63 million barrels were exported through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), about 8 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), and about 0.4 million barrels via a separate condensate export line.

On average, about 30 million standard cubic metres (about 1.1 billion standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the Terminal daily during the first quarter of 2018.

Notably, in the first quarter of 2018, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal Terminal.

The daily capacity of the Terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 30 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 50 million standard cubic metres per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the Terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.