Export prospects of Azerbaijani oil to Jordan discussed

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Oil can be exported from Azerbaijan to Jordan.

Report informs citing the Petra news agency, it was discussed during the meetings of the Jordanian-Azerbaijani Committee, co-chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev. The two sides said they will cooperate in the fields of trade and investment and pledged to exert all efforts needed to achieve these goals.

Qudah asserted the importance of fostering commercial and investment cooperation to serve the best interests of the two countries, underscoring the role that the meetings can play to help achieve the desired goals.

Commending the strong Jordanian-Azeri relations, Mustafayev noted that the meetings are essential to discuss ways to boost cooperation, enabling the two sides to work together to eliminate any trade or business-related constraints.

Committee representatives agreed that information exchange will address several areas, including customs and the establishment of industrial and development zones. They also encouraged Azerbaijani companies to invest in fuel prospecting operations in the Kingdom.

Discussions addressed the possibility of importing oil and liquefied natural gas from Azerbaijan.