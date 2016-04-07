Export of Azerbaijani oil from Ceyhan port increased by 28% in March

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) exported 2 604 212 tons of Azerbaijani oil to the world market in March. Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), this figure is more by 28% compared to the same period of last year.

In March 2016, 1 697 723 tons of oil exported from Ceyhan accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

The volume of exported oil from Ceyhan port in January-March 2016 totaled 7 838 445 tons which is by 14% higher than the corresponding period of the last year.

Overall, since the beginning of the operation of BTC till 1st of April 2016, 299, 032, 217 tons of Azerbaijani oil exported to the world market through Ceyhan port.

Azeri oil port transported to Ceyhan port via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and from this port via the Mediterranean Sea exported to European markets. BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal near Baku. Daily capacity of BTC stands at 1.2 mln barrels.