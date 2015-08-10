Export of Azerbaijani oil from Ceyhan port increased this year

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ In July 2 382.065 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil were exported to the world market from Ceyhan port (Turkey, Mediterranean Sea).

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), it is 10.02% less than the corresponding period last year.

According to the information, 1 628.822 thousand tons of oil accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), which is by 1.49% less than in the corresponding period of 2014.

In January-July, 16 991.8 thousand tons of oil were exported from Ceyhan port, which is 0.37% more than last year.

Overall, from the beginning of operation of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline to August 1, 2015 from the port of Ceyhan were exported 279.46 million tons of Azerbaijani oil to the world market.