    Export of Azerbaijani oil from Ceyhan port increased

    In August, more than 2.4 mln tons of oil have delivered to the world market from Ceyhan

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ During August, 2 474 405 tons of Azerbaijani oil delivered to the world market from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) which is by 12.2% more in annual comparison.

    Report informs citing the SOCAR, in August 1 273 708 tons of oil delivered to the world market from Ceyhan was the oil of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic.

    In January-August, the volume of the exported oil from Ceyhan port made up of 20 103 252 tonss, which is 6.4% more compared to the same period last year.

    In general, since the commissioning of the BTC pipeline until 1 September 2016, 311 297 024 tons of Azerbaijani oil were sent to the world market through Ceyhan port.

