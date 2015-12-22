​Experts: It's necessary to reduce number of offshore drilling rigs due to fall in oil prices

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The number of offshore drilling rigs should be reduced by at least 100 units to stabilize the industry, as falling oil prices continue to impact on marine exploration.

Report informs citing Neft Rossii, the analysts of the Icarus Consultants consulting firm said.

This year, the number of offshore drilling units has been reduced by about 44 units, and dozens of plant owners were not able to sign any contracts. Nevertheless, the number of offshore drilling rigs are supposed to be about 30% greater than the demand.