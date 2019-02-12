Italian expert: US authorities may suspend Vitol's operation in their country

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Vitol has wilfully leased the US-sanctioned vessels, therefore, the company itself may face the US sanctions," Italian expert, Head of the Energy, Climate & Resources Programme at the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) Nicolò Sartori said.

"The US authorities may particularly suspend Vitol's operation in the United States (the supply of oil products, their storage, transport infrastructure and special pipelines, as well as export terminals). Moreover, some restrictions may be imposed on the company management," the expert believes.

As we reported earlier, VITOL, one of the largest oil trading companies in the world, has leased vessels which faced US sanctions due to sale of oil products to the Crimea and Syria.

According to the new information, Vitol has also leased “VF Tanker-3” (IMO 9640516, 2012), which is under US sanctions, along with the earlier indicated tankers "Mekhanik Voronkov" (IMO 886719, 1971) and "Grigoriy Bugrov" (IMO 8848628, 1974).

Owners of all these vessels, (VEB Leasing OJSC and JSC Trans-flot), are respectively in the sanctions list of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on EO13662 and EO-13685 programs.

According to the information as of February 10, Vitol transported Turkmen oil via the vessels that faced US sanctions.

On February 2, the oil of company Dragon Oil was loaded to VF Tanker-3, on February 6 to Mekhanik Voronkov tanker and on February 8, Eni's oil was loaded to Grigoriy Bugrov tanker.

These facts show that Vitol has wilfully and repeatedly violated the sanctions. Moreover, Dragon Oil Turkmenistan LTD (a subsidiary of ENOC - Emirates National Oil Company) and Eni Turkmenistan LTD (a subsidiary of Italy’s Eni Spa) were also involved in violations.

In accordance with standards on operation of such companies, before confirmation of being loaded every vessel passes a vetting procedure, which checks for the presence of technical problems, professionalism of a company controlling the vessel and the absence of problems with US, UN and EEC sanctions.

Vetting procedure must also be present in Vitol's activity.

Other ships should have P&I insurance part of P&I clubs.

As for the legal and compliance departments of these companies, Dragon Oil and Eni Turkmenistan assumed a dramatic risk of being accused of violating the US sanctions. However, major part of mutual settlements of these companies are carried in USD.