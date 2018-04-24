Expert: Southern Gas Corridor has a favorable position

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite the difficulties in the world energy market, the financing of the Southern Gas Corridor is not a problem for Azerbaijan and companies participating in the project”.

Report informs, Gulmira Rzayeva, senior research fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies (SAM) under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said at the SOCAR 3rd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum: Trading, Logistics, Oil refining, Petrochemicals.

"The Southern Gas Corridor project will contribute to European energy security and will provide additional supplies of new sources. The Southern Gas Corridor will create a turning point for at least three European countries in terms of diversifying sources. The project has 25 years warranty in the European market and 15 years warranty in Turkish market. Despite the fluctuations in the market, the Southern Gas Corridor project has a favorable position", she said.

Rzayeva also said that the volume of gas production in Azerbaijan will reach 50 bln cum in 2028 as a result of development of new deposits.