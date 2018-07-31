Expert: Italy can become an energy hub thanks to TAP

© New Europe

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ / TRANS-Adriatic pipeline Project (TAP) will be of great benefit to Italy.

Report was told by Greek expert on the Caspian region, Doctor Marika Karagianni

The expansion of the Italian network is included in the SGC schedule and will ensure that Shah Deniz gas, in the future, after the initial 10 bcm, will be able to be transported from Italy further into Central and Western Europe, up to the central European gas hub in Baumgarten, Austria. This way, Italy will also become an energy hub, especially if we take into consideration its LNG terminals.

Karayanni added that Greece and Italy are friendly nations and both EU Member States and enjoy a close cooperation on energy issues, not only concerning TAP, but also, the other pipeline that DEPA promotes as an alternative route of natural gas, through Greece, to Italy and Europe.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport annual 10 bln cubic meters of the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz 2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, 550 km of which will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020.

Notably, earlier, the minister of environment of Italy, who represents the populist movement "Five stars", Sergio Costa said that the TAP project is dangerous to the environment and is not important for the country. However, in subsequent comments, representatives of the Italian government, including President Sergio Mattarella, has repeatedly said that the TAP project is of great importance for the country.

Yesterday, during a visit to Washington, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte discussed the TAP project with US President Donald Trump.