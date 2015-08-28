 Top
    European Investment Bank to finance TAP project

    Bank announced its investment plans for the next 10 years

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced that it is ready to finance a number of projects in the Western Balkans in the near future. Report informs, the president of the ADB Werner Hoyer said it at the summit in Vienna.

    According to the report, financing of Kosovo's railway rehabilitation projects and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) are planned.

    W.Hoyer spoke about the EIB's plans for the Western Balkans for the next 10 years: "The Bank signed 7 billion Euro loan agreement to finance the projects in this region in the next 10 years," EIB President said.

