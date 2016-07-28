European Commission to allocate grant for TANAP - UPDATED

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ This is the fourth grant funding allocated from the European Commission.

TANAP earned a total grant of 10.3 mln. EUR. At present, 2.5 mln EUR of this amount presented and the other part of the funding will be taken during activities.

TANAP supported for ongoing activities: Environmental monitoring 2,5 mln EUR, TANAP SCADA system, Canakkale strait and engineering of Meric river crossings - 2,5 mln EUR, Engineering of the security system of the pipeline - 2.2 mln EUR.





Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission will allocate grant funding up to 3.5 mln Euros for Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project, which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and from Turkey to Europe.

Report informs, the TANAP has declared.

The company's appeal in this regard to the European Commission welcomed.