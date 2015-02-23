European Commission ready to speed up the energy deals with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ In order to diversify gas supplies to Europe, the European Commission is ready to speed up the conclusion of agreements with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.Report informs referring to Spiegel Online it is stated in EU document.

According to the publication, to protect themselves from the gas blackmail by Russia, the EU this year is going to sign Memorandum of Understanding with Baku and Ashgabat, which should be part of a package to improve the sustainability of supplying Europe with natural gas.

The EU will use all the foreign policy tools to strengthen the strategic energy partnership with producer and transit countries, the EU document says.

Algeria and Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, the Middle East and several African countries considered among other oil producers.The project also involves the intensification of partnership with Norway, the US and Canada.

According to Spiegel Online, in an earlier version of the document in late January as a potential strategic partner in the energy sector was also mentioned Iran, in the current draft document it has been deleted from the list.