Eurasia's energy problem to be discussed in Antalya

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ On November 14 Antalya (Turkey) will hold a conference on Eurasia's geopolitical aspects of natural gas projects, the risks and opportunities. Report informs, government and state officials from Turkey, Azerbaijan and other countries in the region will participate in the conference.

The challenges of the oil and gas industry, business and policy aspects of the process gas in Eurasian institutions will be discussed.

International Association for Energy Economics is the organizer of the event.

Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the Russian Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, "Gazprom", "Botas", "SOCAR Turkey Energy", the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), BP and others were invited to the meeting.

The conference will be held during the G20 summit to be held on November 15-16.