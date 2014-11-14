EU supports establishment of equal conditions for participation in privatization of DESFA

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ EU's position on the adoption of the outcome of the privatization of DESFA - operator of the gas distribution network in Greece - is the need to create equal opportunities for the participation of all potential investors in the process.

Report informs, it was stated by the Ambassador of the EU in Georgia Janos Herman, commenting on consideration of the EU legal aspects of the privatization process of the company DESFA.

The EU representative declined to comment in detail on the issue of procurement of 66% of the Greek DESFA by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). J. Herman stressed that he could not comment on the matter, because the case is under consideration: "The position of the EU is that, the EU wants everyone to have the same opportunities for access to a particular project".

Recently the president of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev during a visit to Greece, met with the Prime Minister of Greece Antonis Samaras. During the meeting they discussed issues of TAP project and issues related to the completion of the acquisition of 66% stake in the company DESFA by SOCAR. The two sides exchanged views on the implementation of the projects above.