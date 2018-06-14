 Top
    EU representative commented on Italian government's statement about TAP

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "There is an intergovernmental agreement on Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) for the European Union (EU). If contract exists it should be implemented."

    Report informs, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Denis Daniilidis said while commenting on the statement made by the Italian Ministry of Environment on the importance of revising TAP project.

    "Of course, if the new Italian government wants to change some regulations of this treaty, there are legitimate ways for this. If it occurs then we will talk" said the diplomat.

