EU official: 'EU position on Southern Gas Corridor project remains unchanged'

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ European Union's position on implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project remains unchanged.

Report informs referring to foreign media, Head of Division for bilateral relations with the Eastern Partnership countries in European External Action Service, Dirk Schuebel said at a conference in Brussels organized by European Azerbaijan Society.

During the event when Azerbaijan and European Union officials demonstrated the unity for the implementation of the project of the European Union other European Union official Pierre Luc Devigne said that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for EU", Azerbaijan plays a major role because of geographical position."