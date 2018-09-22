EU Ambassador: Azerbaijan has great potential for development of alternative energy sources

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Nakhchivan. 22 September. REPORT.AZ / " Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of alternative energy sources. Azerbaijan succeeded in this issue."

Report informs that the due statement made by the the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas.

"Azerbaijan and the EU cooperate in the energy sector. At the same time, it is important to develop alternative energy sources. Azerbaijan, as known, is a country of flames, but also a country of sun and wind. Why not use this potential?" said the Ambassador.

Commenting on the development of energy cooperation, the EU Ambassador said that the implementation of the southern gas corridor project will be an important contribution of Azerbaijan on energy security of Europe.

"Azerbaijan and the EU have a long history of energy cooperation. The implementation of the southern gas corridor project will be an important contribution of Azerbaijan to the diversification of energy sources and energy security in Europe, " Jankauskas said.